Analyst Names 3 ‘Game-Wreckers’ Browns Can Draft With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make.

They can choose to take their next quarterback at No. 2 and hope that he turns out much better than the tape predicts he’ll be, or they can take a potential superstar regardless of the position.

If they choose to do the latter, Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com already has a short list of ‘game-wreckers’ they could get.

Per Reisland, they should target the likes of Mason Graham, Travis Hunter, or Abdul Carter:

“But if they believe the team needs a full rebuild, the focus will shift to stockpiling picks and building up the roster. For me, Graham, Hunter, and Carter are the best players in this draft and future NFL stars,” Reisland wrote.

Graham is one of the highest-ranked defensive tackles we’ve seen in years, and the fact that a player in his position is projected to be taken within the first five picks speaks volumes about his freakish nature.

However, positional value also matters, and that’s what hurts his chances of going No. 2.

Hunter is the most intriguing and appealing prospect entering the league this season, and the Browns could certainly use another reliable pair of hands at wide receiver and cornerback.

He might not be able to play both sides, at least right out of the gate, but the upside is most definitely there.

As for Carter, he looks like a potential generational player at one of the most impactful positions in the game, and having him learn from Myles Garrett would be a huge plus.

Then again, the Browns have had the best pass-rusher in the game for years now, and they still have failed to compete at the highest level without some consistent and good quarterback play.

