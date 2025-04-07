Browns Nation

Monday, April 7, 2025
Analyst Says Draft Theory About Browns Is ‘A Little Far-Fetched’

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away, most Cleveland Browns analysts are beginning to finalize what their ideal picks would be in this year’s process.

Some of those ideal scenarios are admittedly pie-in-the-sky situations, requiring the Browns to orchestrate trades and draft multiple players near the top of the first round.

That’s how analyst Nick Pedone sees one of the latest theories to emerge, suggesting the Browns are eyeing a one-two Colorado punch that would build a strong offensive core for Cleveland.

Pedone addressed the wild theory hinting at the Browns taking both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter despite those individuals being tagged as potential top-five draft picks.

“That theory about landing both of the Colorado Buffaloes is just a little far-fetched,” Pedone said.

Pedone said that Cleveland should take Sanders with the team’s No. 2 overall selection if the organization believes “he’s your franchise quarterback.”

He added that neither Sanders nor Hunter would be available beyond the No. 9 overall selection, suggesting the New Orleans Saints would take either player with their first-round pick.

The analyst also said that Cleveland could potentially execute a late first-round trade to acquire a quarterback if the Browns pass on Sanders at No. 2, and he pointed to either Alabama’s Jalen Milroe or Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart as potential prospects for the franchise.

Pedone questioned why the Browns would execute a trade involving draft assets for Milroe or Dart, and he cited how both need to develop before becoming an NFL starting quarterback.

Cleveland’s top draft assets beyond the No. 2 overall selection are the No. 33 pick to start the second round and the No. 67 and No. 94 choices in the third round.

