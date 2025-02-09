Insider Names 3 Teams That Could Potentially Trade For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns did not start February off on a positive note.

On February 3rd, defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves throughout the organization as he issued a statement to request a trade.

Garrett’s preferred destination was not specific, but he noted that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender in 2025.

Analyst James Palmer believes the Browns will have limited options to trade Garrett, explaining why there are so few teams that could pull off this trade.

“I look at teams that are probably close (to making a Super Bowl), and teams that have money, obviously, because you have to do the contract,” Palmer said.

Palmer suggested that the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears are the top three destinations for such a deal.

The analyst believes the Lions are at the top of the list due to the team’s window to make a Super Bowl run.

“They’re not looking for their picks. They’re looking to win a Super Bowl right now,” the analyst said about the Lions.

The analyst added that the Commanders also have both the draft capital and the salary cap space to pull off this deal.

“Washington was brought up to me repeatedly when this news broke because of the money they have, because of the rookie quarterback contract they have, and they got to an NFC Championship game already,” Palmer said.

A team that also has a rookie quarterback contract – the Bears – should be on the list of potential trade destinations for Garrett.

“Do they feel with some of the other pieces that they have in place that they are closer than all of us think they are with Ben Johnson coming in and the new coaching staff?” Palmer rhetorically asked.

NEXT:

Analyst Urges Jimmy Haslam To Make Bold Change With Browns