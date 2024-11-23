Analyst Names Which Browns Player Is ‘Best Trade Piece’ Of 2025 Offseason

Even though the Cleveland Browns are 3-8, there have been some bright spots this season, particularly over the last month since Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback and reenergized a lifeless organization while collecting huge wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the process.

The Browns were wise to move off of a few talented veteran assets at the trade deadline by sending Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, but the team has one other consistent veteran who one analyst believes would be the team’s “best trade piece” this offseason.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, David Kenyon called left guard Joel Bitonio the team’s best trade piece due to his experience and the fact that he has one year left on his contract.

“Bitonio isn’t quite the five-time All-Pro of his prime, but he remains a high-quality blocker who could bolster a contender,” Kenyon wrote.

Bitonio has a $22.9 million cap hit next season, which could be a tough sell on the trade market unless the Browns plan on eating some of that money. You don’t often see All-Pro guards get traded, and if the Browns are going to be exploring a new option at quarterback, it’s not ideal to move an anchor off the offensive line, particularly if that quarterback is going to be a rookie. This team has a lot to sort through in the offseason, but a world without Bitonio manning left guard would be a tough reality to stomach for Browns fans.

