Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Player Will Retire At End Of Season

The Cleveland Browns are mired in a disappointing season.

Still, despite being 3-8, the team is showing signs of life with Jameis Winston at quarterback after winning two massive games against their two biggest rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

One reason Winston has been able to elevate this offense in Deshaun Watson’s absence is that the offensive line has finally stayed somewhat healthy, and that wouldn’t be possible without the consistency of left guard Joel Bitonio.

At 33 years old and with his team going through another rough year, Bitonio’s future will be in question this offseason.

In a recent episode of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” with former legendary returner Josh Cribbs, producer Ryan Tyler said about Bitonio, “He’s probably gonna retire, I would imagine. I don’t know how you would want to play football anymore after this year.”

Could Joel Bitonio possibly play 1-2 more years for the #Browns? "He's probably gonna retire, I would imagine I don't know how you would want to play football anymore after this year." Presented by:@AffinityWH https://t.co/ghY4iO5Lk7 pic.twitter.com/NYagv9lE4u — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 23, 2024

Bitonio has been a staple on this offensive line since being drafted in the second round out of Nevada in 2014.

He has seen all the ups and downs while blossoming into one of the league’s best guards over the last decade.

He has six Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pros under his belt, all of which have come over the last six years.

Bitonio has one year left on his deal with a $22.9 million cap hit next season, so if he is contemplating retirement, it’s fair to think he’d push that conversation out until at least after next season.

NEXT:

Wyatt Teller's Nasty Pancake Block On Thursday Is Going Viral