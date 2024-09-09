Analyst Points Out Obvious Concern For Deshaun Watson’s Performance

Throughout the offseason, the Cleveland Browns pinned their hopes on showcasing a new-look offense to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ability to make it run.

The results after the first game were less than stellar, however.

Cleveland looked inept on offense as Watson was unable to complete a pass downfield beyond six yards from the line of scrimmage in the first half.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” Monday morning, Lima pointed to one issue he sees as an obvious concern after watching the Browns fall to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17 on Sunday.

“You brought up the thing (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey said about the plays he could make that no one else can,” Lima said to Carman, adding, “I think the bigger problem is the plays that everybody can; he’s not making those.”

Lima suggested that easy plays that “marginal” quarterbacks in the NFL make are ones that Watson is unable to complete, stalling several of the drives in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

The analyst pointed to when quarterback Joe Flacco joined the Browns late last season, the veteran quarterback “made the easy reads” on offense to power the unit last season.

While Lima noted that the Browns were in a completely overhauled offensive scheme than last season, the easy plays that would help Watson get into a rhythm throwing the ball were the plays he did not complete in the loss.

The analyst also noted that the Browns debuted several new formations on Sunday in this redesigned offense, but he felt the changes in the offense became more of a distraction to Watson as the game progressed.

