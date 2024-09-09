David Njoku’s Status Unclear After Week 1 Contest

The Cleveland Browns have a host of issues to address after Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to the team’s ineffective play in all three phases of the game, Cleveland could be faced with personnel issues following the Week 1 contest.

One position that has consistently been a concern for the team could now become a bigger issue for the Browns.

In the third quarter, tight end David Njoku left the game as he headed for the locker room to be evaluated.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Njoku’s initial diagnosis is not a good one for the team, leaving his status for next Sunday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars unclear until later today.

“There is an initial fear that Browns TE David Njoku may have suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys – but they’ll know more in the morning after he undergoes testing, source confirms,” Justice wrote on the social medium.

High ankle sprains often take several weeks to heal.

Cleveland entered the game with only two tight ends on the active roster: Njoku and reserve Jordan Akins.

Akins does have a connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson as the tight end worked with him in Houston before joining forces again in Cleveland.

The Browns have two tight ends on the practice squad after signing Cameron Latu and Blake Whiteheart after the 53-man roster cutdown left both players looking for a home.

Latu is a former 2023 third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers while Whiteheart made the Arizona Cardinals roster as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023.

