Analyst Points To Key Matchup That Could Decide Browns-Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry never needs extra fuel, but this late-season matchup carries its own set of stakes. Both teams know exactly what the other wants to do, and games like this usually come down to who can impose their will at the line of scrimmage.

That battle centers on the Steelers’ rushing attack versus the Browns’ run defense.

NFL analyst Thomas Valentine of PFF highlighted that matchup, pointing out how the Steelers’ running game has quietly surged over the past two games.

According to Valentine, the Steelers have looked far more explosive and efficient on the ground recently, creating a real test for the Browns’ defensive front.

“It’s a small sample size, but in the last two weeks, we’ve seen a much more competent and explosive rushing attack from the Steelers,” Valentine wrote. “In wins against the Dolphins and the Lions, the Steelers earned a 45.2% rushing success rate and are third in EPA per rushing play.”

Valentine also noted the impact of the Steelers’ running back duo of Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren, who have combined for ten explosive runs over the last two weeks, the fifth most in the league during that span.

The Browns have been strong against the run overall this season, ranking near the top of the league in rushing success rate allowed and EPA per rush allowed. But they have not looked the same since the loss of Maliek Collins. His absence has been felt in the middle of the defensive line.

Without Collins anchoring the interior, the Browns’ run defense hasn’t shown the consistent ability to slow down the run. That matters against a Steelers team that is always physical in the trenches.

The Browns’ defensive front will have to step up if they have any chance in this game. And honestly, this is still exactly where the Browns should want this game decided.

If the Browns can slow the Steelers’ rushing attack early, it will put pressure on their passing game. That plays into the strengths of their defense, especially with Denzel Ward set to return on Sunday.

