Todd Monken Reveals Browns’ ‘Ultimate Goal’ For 2026

With a new head coach and as many as nine new starters on offense, the Cleveland Browns are likely to experience a significant learning curve to begin the 2026 NFL season. The recently announced schedule will not do them any favors in that regard, with their first two games and six of their first 10 on the road.

If Cleveland can remain in contention during that stretch before their bye in Week 11, it could make the final stretch of the season very interesting. That is because the Browns will have three very important games against AFC North rivals.

With that in mind, head coach Todd Monken revealed the Browns’ ultimate goal for 2026, which would be to win the division and get a coveted home postseason game.

“The NFL has gone to more and more at the end of the season you’re playing divisional games,” Monken said. “All you’re doing throughout the year is to put yourself in position where the divisional games will matter at the end. The chance to win the division, and thus getting a home playoff game, which is the ultimate goal, to get a home playoff game in that stadium.”

After starting the season on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 13 and at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20, the Browns play their first home game of the Monken era on Sept. 27 against the Carolina Panthers. That is followed very quickly by a Thursday Night Football home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1, which is Cleveland’s first division game of the season.

The Browns complete their season series with the Steelers by visiting Pittsburgh in Week 8. In Week 6, Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Stadium, which will pit Monken against the team where he was the offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

As the third game of a very unique stretch of four consecutive home games, the Browns will play the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in Week 13. That is followed by a meeting with former head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

The Browns close their division schedule with a visit to the Ravens in Week 16 and the season finale at the Bengals in Week 18. Those two games could prove pivotal in the playoff race, especially if the Browns are still involved and approaching double-digit wins.

That would be a lofty goal for the Browns in Monken’s first season, but he has set a high standard of expectations even since he was hired.

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Adam Schefter Highlights Key Browns Matchup In 2026