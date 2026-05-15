Deion Sanders Reveals What He Really Thinks About Browns’ GM

Deion Sanders hasn’t always been happy with the way the Cleveland Browns have handled his son Shedeur Sanders since the quarterback joined the team as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the former Hall of Fame player does have a very good opinion of certain aspects of the organization.

Shedeur Sanders is being given the opportunity to compete for the starting job during the preseason that he was denied last year under head coach Kevin Stefanski. That could be why Deion Sanders is a bit more receptive to the Browns’ plans going forward, with Stefanski gone and Todd Monken in his place.

Deion Sanders recently had an honest admission about Browns general manager Andrew Berry, saying he’s done a “phenomenal job acquiring talent.”

“You’ve got a GM that I adore. Like I really do. I think he gets it bad because he’s a brother, for one. But secondly, because they had won, but you’ve got to understand most of the time the GMs and head coaches are married together. But Mr. Berry, he’s done a phenomenal job acquiring talent. Phenomenal, to me. I love the ownership. They do care, they want to win. They really want to win. I know that for a fact. And I know the heart of Mr. Berry. He wants to win at all costs,” Sanders said.

Of course, Shedeur Sanders is among the talent Berry has acquired recently, which undoubtedly influences that opinion. But Berry is also drawing praise for two outstanding back-to-back rookie classes, one from last year and a 10-player group from the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by offensive tackle Spencer Fano, and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

In addition, Berry is also being lauded for several significant offseason acquisitions that rebuilt Cleveland’s offensive line. He traded for Tytus Howard and signed free agents Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, an effort that should provide better protection for the Browns’ quarterback, either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson. The upgraded wide receiver corps should also benefit whoever the quarterback turns out to be.

Berry did not fare as well in accumulating personnel earlier in his tenure after returning to the franchise in 2020. He made what many consider the worst trade in NFL history when he acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022, a move that not only cost Cleveland significant draft capital but also greatly hampered their ability on the market because of the salary cap ramifications of the record contract extension that was given to the QB.

Berry has since shown what he is capable of with a full complement of draft picks, and the Browns do look to be on a much better path going forward.

NEXT:

Analyst Is Turning Heads With Bold Browns Prediction