Adam Schefter Highlights Key Browns Matchup In 2026

Let the fun begin as the NFL recently released the schedule for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. Now is the time for fans all over to make predictions on their favorite teams. The Browns’ schedule is surprisingly favorable compared to last season.

Cleveland opens the season with a matchup in Jacksonville against the Jaguars. The fun really begins in Week 2 when Cleveland travels to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently broke down why this matchup against the Bucs is so important.

“Their home opener is against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. How much do you think that game is going to matter to Baker Mayfield, the former quarterback who the Browns made the No. 1 overall pick at one point in time. We know how much Baker has kept receipts. We know that he’s aware of them – all the people and all the teams that have written him off. The first NFL team to write him off was the Cleveland Browns, and the first NFL team that Baker Mayfield and the Bucs at home in Week 2 is the Cleveland Browns. Buckle your seatbelt,” said Schefter.

The Buccaneers’ home opener comes against Baker Mayfield’s former Browns team. A look at the schedule for all 32 teams with @DanStanczyk: 🎧 https://t.co/MY4gzcOSCn pic.twitter.com/oObuQ4ipIY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2026

At this point, everyone is fairly aware of the backstory with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. The team took him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He mostly struggled outside of one season, where he took Cleveland to the postseason. He ended a 17-year drought when he led Cleveland to the playoffs in 2020. That was pretty much the peak of his time in Cleveland.

Mayfield has expressed frustration with the way he was handled in Cleveland. He has mentioned he felt disrespected when the team basically dumped him for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield has since gone on to have a career resurgence in Tampa Bay.

This Week 2 matchup will be the first time that Mayfield gets a chance at playing the Browns as a member of the Bucs. Mayfield did play against the Browns in 2022 when he was with the Carolina Panthers, but he has since improved as a quarterback.

The Bucs have gone on to make multiple playoff appearances with Mayfield under center. Both sides have plenty of reasons to want to win this upcoming matchup.

It would be better if this game were in Cleveland, but this game will be must-watch TV regardless.

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