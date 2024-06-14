Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

With the Browns’ mandatory minicamp wrapping up, multiple Cleveland athletes who skipped out on the team’s voluntary practices took the field for the mandatory practices.

Although several athletes impressed the media present during the minicamp, analyst Ashley Bastock recognized one defensive lineman who participated in multiple voluntary practices.

Bastock pointed to a defensive tackle who has come a long way in rehabbing his injury.

Earlier this week, Bastock took to Twitter to share a video of Maurice Hurst, noting he is expected to have a big year in 2024 after he suffered a torn pec last season.

“Mo Hurst has looked good so far this spring,” Bastock captioned the video of Hurst.

Mo Hurst has looked good so far this spring. Big year for him coming off pec injury #Browns: pic.twitter.com/cJBxozUAG5 — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) June 12, 2024

In the video, Hurst is seen running through a drill where he abruptly turns and rushes back toward a tackling dummy for a takedown.

Entering his sixth year, Hurst is a well-traveled veteran after starting his career with the Raiders organization in 2018.

The 29-year-old had his best season as a rookie, starting 10 of the 13 games he played to record 31 tackles, four sacks, and three quarterback hits.

Since that time, Hurst has dealt with multiple injuries and started only seven other games in 42 opportunities.

The defensive tackle joined the Browns in 2023 and played in a reserve role in 13 games last season.

Cleveland signed defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson during the offseason as well as drafted Mike Hall Jr and Jowon Briggs in April to compete with veterans Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson for playing time.

