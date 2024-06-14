Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst
Maurice Hurst (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

With the Browns’ mandatory minicamp wrapping up, multiple Cleveland athletes who skipped out on the team’s voluntary practices took the field for the mandatory practices.

Although several athletes impressed the media present during the minicamp, analyst Ashley Bastock recognized one defensive lineman who participated in multiple voluntary practices.

Bastock pointed to a defensive tackle who has come a long way in rehabbing his injury.

Earlier this week, Bastock took to Twitter to share a video of Maurice Hurst, noting he is expected to have a big year in 2024 after he suffered a torn pec last season.

“Mo Hurst has looked good so far this spring,” Bastock captioned the video of Hurst.

In the video, Hurst is seen running through a drill where he abruptly turns and rushes back toward a tackling dummy for a takedown.

Entering his sixth year, Hurst is a well-traveled veteran after starting his career with the Raiders organization in 2018.

The 29-year-old had his best season as a rookie, starting 10 of the 13 games he played to record 31 tackles, four sacks, and three quarterback hits.

Since that time, Hurst has dealt with multiple injuries and started only seven other games in 42 opportunities.

The defensive tackle joined the Browns in 2023 and played in a reserve role in 13 games last season.

Cleveland signed defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson during the offseason as well as drafted Mike Hall Jr and Jowon Briggs in April to compete with veterans Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson for playing time.

NEXT:  Amari Cooper's Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed

8 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Injury

9 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status For Final Minicamp Practice Revealed

11 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Defense Shows Improvement With 1 Drill

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises 1 WR After Final Minicamp Practice

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andy Dickerson Unveils His Thoughts On Replacing Bill Callahan

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Reveals Throwing Distance Deshaun Watson Achieved In Minicamp

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Volunteers For New Assignment

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper In Same Situation As 1 Browns Athlete

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement In Social Media Post

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Josh Cribbs Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper's Holdout

2 days ago

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Fans cheer during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hosting Tryout For UFL Player

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper's Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

3 days ago

Linebacker Willie Harvey #56 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Earns Opportunity With Future Opponent

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Browns WRs Intriguing Ranking

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Shows Off New Look

4 days ago

WWE Logo

Johnny Gargano Chooses Side In Cleveland Browns Stadium Debate

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Brook Park City Council Jumps Into Browns Stadium Debate

5 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Analyst Believes Pressure To Have Strong Season Is On 1 Browns Player

4 days ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Duce Staley Has Clear Expectations For Browns RBs

4 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Insider Breaks Down RB Room In Nick Chubb's Absence

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer To Progress Made In Voluntary OTAs

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Leads NFL In 1 Interesting Category

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) reacts to a call during the NFL football game between Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Devin Bush Gives Clear Answer About His Football Future

5 days ago

Browns Nation