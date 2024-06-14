Amari Cooper’s Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed

After a very quiet offseason, the Browns looked ready to stroll into their training camp in July without major issues.

Until the start of the mandatory minicamp, that is.

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper skipped the three-day event as he seeks a contract extension.

Cooper – who is in the final year of his current contract – is holding out for a suitable longer-term deal.

Insider Tony Grossi explained the holdout could cost Cooper immediately as the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) allows franchises to fine players who fail to show up for the mandatory minicamp.

Grossi shared on Twitter the eye-popping total Cooper’s three-day holdout could cost the wide receiver as Cleveland can collect over $100,000 for missing these practices.

For the record, Amari Cooper crashed through the $100k barrier in fines for missing third day of Browns minicamp. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) June 13, 2024

Cooper’s current deal is a five-year contract worth $100 million.

The wide receiver was among the highest-paid athletes at his position until multiple receivers cashed in over the past 12 months.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson signed the largest contract for wide receivers during the offseason, securing a four-year, $140 million pact that has $100 million in guaranteed payments.

Multiple other NFL wide receivers signed new deals this offseason, pushing Cooper’s contract value below athletes who produced significantly less than the Browns’ veteran did in 2023.

Cooper is entering his 10th year in the NFL and will turn 30 next week.

The 6-foot-1 athlete is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has six 1,000-yard seasons to his credit.

Cleveland acquired Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 for a fifth-round draft pick and a swap of the two teams’ sixth-round selections.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Injury