Analyst Praises Browns’ New Defensive Pickup

The Cleveland Browns fielded arguably the best defense in the league in 2023 and smartly chose to retain most of that dominant group after a disappointing 2024 season.

But they didn’t stop there. Cleveland also focused on adding depth and talent this offseason, especially in the secondary.

Among the new faces is Rayshawn Jenkins, the veteran safety who spent 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now with the Browns, the 31-year-old hopes to recapture the playmaking spark he showed in previous years.

Analyst Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com recently praised the move as a smart pickup for the defense.

“RayShawn Jenkins is a great addition to the Cleveland secondary. Can play the 1-high hat and also down in the box like Delpit. Great versatility for Schwartz,” Reisland wrote.

The addition of Jenkins brings needed depth and versatility to the Browns’ safety room.

With proven experience at both safety spots, his physical and adaptable style makes him a strong fit for Cleveland’s defensive system.

The Browns are looking to rebound from a season where they finished 22nd in passing yards allowed per game, and Jenkins could be a key piece in that turnaround.

Beyond what he brings on the field, his leadership presence may be just as valuable.

Jenkins is expected to serve as a mentor for younger players, helping shape the locker room with his veteran voice and guidance.

Jenkins made the most of his one season in Seattle, appearing in 13 games and earning nine starts.

A hand injury midway through the year sent him to Injured Reserve, costing him four games. Despite the setback, he tallied 53 tackles and two sacks.

Before landing on IR on October 16, Jenkins had been a defensive workhorse, playing 100% of Seattle’s snaps.

However, once he returned on November 24, his snap count dropped to just 35.7% of the team’s defensive plays.

It was a noticeable shift in usage for a player who had been so heavily relied on earlier in the season.

