Kenny Pickett Called Out for Key Flaw

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their offseason program without clarity at the most important position on the field.

The quarterback competition remains unsettled as the team heads into training camp with multiple candidates vying for the starting role.

Kenny Pickett entered the picture as the first quarterback addition this offseason.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick arrived in Cleveland after spending last season as a backup in Philadelphia, where he earned a Super Bowl ring behind Jalen Hurts.

If he is going to improve this season, analyst Lance Reisland believes Pickett will have to fix a glaring flaw.

“Pickett will need to continue to work on his footwork in the pocket. Here, if he slides left from the push he may see the middle of the field open up. #Browns” analyst Lance Reisland wrote.

Pickett’s professional journey has been anything but conventional.

After making 24 starts during his time with the Steelers, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before finding his way to Cleveland.

The transition represents another chapter in what has become an unpredictable career path.

The Browns face a numbers game at the position that could work against Pickett’s favor.

Most NFL teams carry just two quarterbacks on their active roster, with a third often relegated to the practice squad.

Carrying four signal-callers into the regular season would be unusual and likely unsustainable.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as an intriguing option despite not receiving first-team repetitions yet.

His continued development during training camp could significantly impact the depth chart.

If Pickett continues to address the technical aspects highlighted by analysts like Reisland, he could position himself as the franchise’s answer at quarterback.

