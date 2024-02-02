Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Another draft, another year that the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Fortunately, this will be the last year under those circumstances.

Still, the Browns could find plenty of talent in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

With that in mind, insider Jake Trotter said on ESPN Cleveland that the team could be looking to add more talent at the wide receiver or even running back positions with their second-round selection (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

GM Andre Berry put an emphasis on the defense and special teams last offseason when he hired Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone.

Those units excelled last season, so it’s now time for the other aspect of the game to get some love.

The Browns replaced Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey as their next offensive coordinator, so it’s only natural that they would want to give him more weapons to work with on offense.

The defense is already taken care of, but Deshaun Watson could use a helping hand in the passing game, that’s for sure.

The part about them being interested in a running back could be a little more shocking or debatable, considering the fact that Jerome Ford was quite solid in his lone season as a starter and that Nick Chubb is still under contract and expected to be back to full strength by the beginning of the campaign.

Then again, if last season proved something it is that you can never have enough depth on the roster.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

3 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

4 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

2 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

2 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Bills Radio Host Says Ken Dorsey Shouldn't Call Plays For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson's Reaction To Ken Dorsey's Hiring

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Video Shows Top Browns Defender Working Out After Groin Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

4 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

5 days ago

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

No more pages to load