Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

Another draft, another year that the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Fortunately, this will be the last year under those circumstances.

Still, the Browns could find plenty of talent in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

With that in mind, insider Jake Trotter said on ESPN Cleveland that the team could be looking to add more talent at the wide receiver or even running back positions with their second-round selection (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Who will the Browns draft at 54? @Jake_Trotter says watch out for WR and maybe even RB 😯 pic.twitter.com/mj4pB6sloU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 2, 2024

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

GM Andre Berry put an emphasis on the defense and special teams last offseason when he hired Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone.

Those units excelled last season, so it’s now time for the other aspect of the game to get some love.

The Browns replaced Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey as their next offensive coordinator, so it’s only natural that they would want to give him more weapons to work with on offense.

The defense is already taken care of, but Deshaun Watson could use a helping hand in the passing game, that’s for sure.

The part about them being interested in a running back could be a little more shocking or debatable, considering the fact that Jerome Ford was quite solid in his lone season as a starter and that Nick Chubb is still under contract and expected to be back to full strength by the beginning of the campaign.

Then again, if last season proved something it is that you can never have enough depth on the roster.