Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

By

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak
Mike Munchak (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just lost one of their most prominent assistants.

With Bill Callahan leaving to join his son Brian in Tennessee, there’s a big vacancy to fill at offensive line coach.

With that in mind, Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports took to Twitter to share a very interesting suggestion as his replacement: Mike Munchak.

That would be an interesting hire, for sure.

Munchak is one of the single greatest offensive line coaches in the history of the game, someone who has made his impact felt and his absence even more every single place he’s worked.

He’s already reportedly ruled out a comeback to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a reunion with Arthur Smith, so the Browns could look to swoop in right there.

Bill Callahan is widely considered to be the best offensive line coach in the game, and he earned every single penny of his paychecks last season.

The Browns had a bit of a makeshift offensive line in 2023 due to a plethora of injuries, yet Callahan always had them ready to perform.

Munchak isn’t that far behind him, though.

The Steelers had arguably the best offensive line in the league during his tenure under Mike Tomlin, and they’ve struggled to get back to that level ever since he left.

Of course, it’s going to take a lot to convince the 63-year-old assistant coach to get back to the league, especially considering his past with a lifelong divisional rival.

Then again, Andrew Berry has usually nailed it when it comes to signing assistant coaches.

