Analyst Predicts When Browns’ First Win Will Be

The Cleveland Browns let a win slip through their fingers.

They were better than the Cincinnati Bengals in almost every single aspect of their Week 1 game, except for turnovers and kicking.

Despite two unlucky bounces, one missed field goal and one missed PAT, the Browns were still in a position to win.

Now, judging by their upcoming schedule, analyst Ken Carman isn’t optimistic about their chances of getting that first victory anytime soon.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Carman predicted that the Browns’ first win won’t come until Week 7, when they face the Miami Dolphins.

“A lot of fans are looking ahead of themselves going, ‘OK, where is the first [win]?’ … It does feel like what, Oct. 19 is when they play (the Dolphins) at home? That doesn’t look like a football team right now. That just looks like a bunch of co-workers wearing the same uniform,” Carman said.

🏈"A lot of fans are looking ahead of themselves asking when is the first (win)? It does feel like October 19 when they play (Miami Dolphins)"@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony speculate when we could see the first #Browns win this season. 🔊: https://t.co/Re7Mu4IZO9 pic.twitter.com/8SKLtwJvUn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 9, 2025

It’s hard to believe that the Browns will go 0-6 to start the season, as tough as their schedule is.

They’ve fared decently against the Baltimore Ravens, and while their AFC North rivals will be extremely motivated to bounce back after blowing a big lead in their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, anything can happen in a divisional game in Week 2.

The same applies to Cleveland’s Week 6 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who failed to stop a New York Jets offense led by Justin Fields.

Granted, the Green Bay Packers may have looked like the best team in the league in Week 1, so that’s a tough one in Week 3, for sure.

Then, in Week 4, the Detroit Lions looked like a shell of themselves in the season opener, and it’ll be a while before they get used to life with their new coordinators.

The Minnesota Vikings looked solid, and their defense is stout, yet they have a first-year quarterback who would be entering Week 5.

The Browns’ schedule isn’t encouraging, but they should be competitive and can spring an upset or two.

