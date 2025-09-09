Analyst Sends Big Warning To Browns About Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns could be 1-0 instead of 0-1.

However, they didn’t finish the job in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Most of the blame should fall on kicker Andre Szmyt, whose misses cost the team four points in a 17-16 loss.

That’s why, now that the Browns are about to hit the road for an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, analyst Tony Rizzo has some legitimate concerns.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo pointed out that the chances of bouncing back from another loss are quite slim.

“I don’t know if you rebound after 0-2. … You start 0-2 and your season is effectively over,” Rizzo said.

"I don't know if you rebound from 0-2," – @TheRealTRizzo is really worried about the kicking situation for the Browns in week 2. https://t.co/bZv29yhrkd pic.twitter.com/iXCQ2KAkZO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 9, 2025

So, sticking with Szmyt could prove to be disastrous, as another costly game could essentially end the Browns’ season before it even starts.

Of course, NFL teams have rebounded from a 0-2 start to make the playoffs, but you don’t want to be treading water from the beginning.

The Browns have to face the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers in the following four weeks.

That’s a brutal stretch, and while they should have a chance against each of those teams, the Browns will most likely be big underdogs.

Defeating the Ravens won’t be easy, especially with them looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss of their own in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

That’s why the Browns will have to approach this game like a postseason contest, and this might be Szmyt’s last chance.

