Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Cardinals Trade

The years go by, and the Cleveland Browns continue to need a quarterback. Dillon Gabriel hasn’t looked like a solution at the position, and the harsh truth is that he may never be a starting-caliber player.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argued that the Browns should get the Arizona Cardinals on the phone to make a run at Kyler Murray. Such a move could give Cleveland an intriguing option at the game’s most important position.

Thank you Kyler Murray for the memories. I’ll never forget this. pic.twitter.com/qRJQ4TQGSd — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) November 6, 2025

Cleveland Browns Receive: QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals Receive: 2026 3rd-Round Pick, 2027 2nd-Round Pick, QB Shedeur Sanders

“The Cleveland Browns may consider acquiring another veteran in 2026 if A.) the 2026 draft class doesn’t leave a top prospect within their draft range and B.) neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders shows enough promise to consider building around one of them. Gabriel certainly hasn’t looked like a long-term starter, and Sanders hasn’t seen the regular-season field yet. The problem is that Cleveland may stumble into too many wins to chase a top 2026 QB prospect, especially if only one or two enter the draft. The Browns are facing a tricky cap situation because Deshaun Watson is still on the books. However, they’re projected to have $18.2 million in cap space next year. Creating the space to absorb Murray’s $22.8 million base salary wouldn’t be nearly as difficult as, say, trying to sign Jones on the open market,” Knox wrote.

Of course, that would’ve made perfect sense four or five years ago. Now, there’s literally no reason to believe the Browns should even consider Murray, let alone also give up draft capital to get him.

Murray has struggled with injuries and is no longer as mobile as he used to be. He has a long and well-documented history of underperformance, and even his own teammates have called him out for his leadership, work ethic, maturity, and character – or lack thereof.

The Browns are already paying eight quarterbacks, and adding another underperforming veteran to the mix hardly makes any sense. Also, the Cardinals seem to be gearing up to get rid of him, so why would the Browns have to give up additional draft assets to get him?

That trade wouldn’t only be a disservice to the organization but also the type of move that could set this team back even further. If the Browns want to trade for a quarterback, they might be better off making a run at Mac Jones, since the San Francisco 49ers will most likely continue to roll with Brock Purdy.

