Browns Position Unit Named The ‘Gold Standard’

The Cleveland Browns do a lot of things wrong, but defense is not one of them. In fact, the team’s defensive line is considered the very best for the entire league by many, even though they sit with a disappointing 2-6 record. Writing for PFF, John Kosko revealed his defensive line rankings ahead of Week 10, and the Browns were once again sitting in the top spot. Citing them as the team with the best defensive line, the best-run defense unit, and the best pass-rush unit, Kosko called the Browns the “golden standard” of the NFL.

Unsurprisingly, Kosko gave special notice to Myles Garrett, who leads the league with an overall grade of 92.7. When it comes to pass-rush grade, he has a 92.7, and he sits at an 86.7 grade for his run-defense.

Garrett’s ability to change direction, his short-area burst, and his explosion are elite. The way he transitions from power to speed and speed to power is next-level for a player his size. #Browns pic.twitter.com/JFxe7huWRk — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) November 5, 2025

He’s an all-around fantastic defensive star and the biggest reason why the Browns are at the top of the rankings. But it’s not just him, as Kosko also praised Maliek Collins, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Shelby Harris. The Browns’ spot on this list didn’t change at all because they were enjoying their bye in Week 9, but they’ll be back at it again in Week 10, and there is a good chance they could improve their numbers even more.

Coming back from a week off to a game against the New York Jets could be just what the Browns need. If they are able to push past that team with ease, you could see the stats for Garrett, Collins, and others bump up. Cleveland’s defense has been stellar since the start of the season, and fans are reassured that analysts and writers are praising it, even though the team isn’t where it wants to be. The goal now is to keep the defense playing at a high level and also increase output from the offense.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Issues Stark Warning Ahead Of Browns-Jets Game