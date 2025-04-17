Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Panthers Draft Day Trade

The Cleveland Browns already have the second-most valuable pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They also have ten total draft picks, so there’s some wiggle room to get creative.

With that in mind, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that the Carolina Panthers could be a potential trade partner in the first round.

In his latest column, he believes that the Browns could trade two picks in this year’s draft plus two picks in the next one to land the No. 8 pick.

That way, they can get their hands on Shedeur Sanders if he’s still available there:

Trade terms:

Panthers receive: 2025 second-round pick (No. 33), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104) 2026 first-round pick (TBD), 2026 second-round pick (TBD)

Browns receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 8)

“Making this type of trade […] would allow the Browns to pick up Shedeur Sanders and solidify their quarterback room,” Kay wrote. “It would also uniquely afford the Browns a chance to keep the Sanders-Hunter battery together. There’s a clear benefit in doing so, as they have a fantastic rapport after playing four seasons together at both Jackson State and Colorado and would be able to hit the ground running in the NFL.”

This makes perfect sense for both parties.

The Browns are reportedly set to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, and they would still need to get a quarterback.

Entering next season with a QB room consisting of Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco might not be enough.

So, while this could be a costly move because of the 2026 first-round pick, this would allow them to trade back up and get their quarterback of the future in Shedeur Sanders.

We’ve seen this kind of move happen and pan out in years past, with the Houston Texans taking C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks in 2023.

It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be cheap, and it will also depend on whether the New York Giants and New York Jets don’t take Sanders, but the Browns could be the biggest winners of the draft if they pull this off.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Returned To Browns