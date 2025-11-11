Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Hire For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns very well may be looking for a new head coach after the season. They aren’t likely to win many more games, and Kevin Stefanski might not survive another three-win campaign.

So, fans and analysts alike are thinking about potential replacements. Though the Browns might not play in the biggest market or have the most appealing situation right now, there are only 32 NFL head coaching jobs, and someone always wants one.

With that in mind, analyst Tony Rizzo recently proposed a blockbuster coaching hire for the Browns.

“Would you take Bill Belichick coaching the Browns? I’d go pick him up in North Carolina. He’s not gonna be the GM. I think this version of Bill will be OK with it. I’d take coach Belichick in a heartbeat,” Rizzo said.

Belichick is considered one of the greatest head coaches in history, but his best days may be behind him. There are reasons no one in the NFL hired him after he left the New England Patriots.

For starters, even if he’s not given the title of general manager, he’s likely going to ask for a huge input in roster building, though he failed at that over his final years with the Patriots.

In addition, there has been a lot of interest in his personal relationship with Jordon Hudson, who has emerged as a powerful figure as his girlfriend and is somewhat involved in his role as head coach at North Carolina. The Browns definitely don’t need that kind of attention.

It can be argued that Belichick has a mediocre record without Tom Brady as his quarterback, doesn’t have very good people skills, and hasn’t fared well at his latest job. He’s a legend, but the Browns need a fresh approach.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation