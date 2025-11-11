Browns Urged To Cut Ties With Defensive End

The Cleveland Browns found a new way to lose a game in Week 10. They faced a team that was arguably worse than them and still couldn’t get the job done.

The worst moment may have come in the final minute. It was clear that the New York Jets weren’t going to snap the ball, with head coach Kevin Stefanski yelling to his defense not to move because they were about to get it back with a chance to tie the game. Instead, Cameron Thomas jumped offside, giving the Jets a first down, and the outcome was decided.

In the aftermath, analyst Anthony Lima urged the Browns to cut ties with the defensive end.

“Letting Cam Thomas come back to the team after costing them a chance to evaluate Dillon Gabriel on a final drive, even though we all know what would’ve happened on the final drive. Him coming back and saying, ‘It’s on me,’ all right, but there’s a lot of people that want you fired, Kevin. I guarantee you coach guys not to jump off, and he just did it anyway, so you can’t win with that guy. Get rid of him,” Lima said.

That would be a powerful message based on one penalty, but it’s not like the Browns need Thomas on the team with the depth they have at defensive end. That being said, they could take the same approach with other players as well.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone could’ve lost his job after his unit gave up consecutive special teams touchdowns. Yet, as has been the case with this team in recent years, there has been little accountability.

The Browns’ season seems to be essentially over. It’s unlikely that they will win many more games. So, at this point, it’ll be about evaluating young talent and preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

