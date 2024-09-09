Analyst Provides Clear Picture Into Deshaun Watson’s Performance

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

Yet the photo that NFL analyst Bill Barnwell shared on Sunday needed significantly less than that amount to convey its message about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s performance in the first half of the Cleveland Browns’ season opener.

As the Dallas Cowboys took a 20-3 lead into halftime over the Browns, Barnwell shared a graphic on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that showed how inept Watson had been throwing the football through the first 30 minutes.

Barnwell’s picture showed that Watson had not completed a pass beyond six yards from the line of scrimmage against the Cowboys by halftime on Sunday.

This is Deshaun Watson's passing chart from the first half. pic.twitter.com/r7Gee2HQDV — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 8, 2024

In fact, Watson completed all seven of his passes in throws within six yards of the line of scrimmage.

Watson finished the first half completing seven of 11 passes with one interception on throws that traveled less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage against the Cowboys.

The quarterback did not complete any of the four passes he threw beyond 10 yards downfield, and Watson attempted only two passes that traveled for more than 15 yards.

His quarterback play was mostly the cause of the Browns accumulating only one first down in the entire first half.

Watson finished the game completing 24 of his 45 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Still, the quarterback threw two interceptions and was sacked six times for 33 yards as he finished the game with a 51.1 rating.

Watson used his feet to rush for 39 yards on five carries, finishing with a long rush of 16 yards on the day.

