Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Questions Browns’ Future Plans For Key Offensive Position

Analyst Questions Browns’ Future Plans For Key Offensive Position

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Questions Browns’ Future Plans For Key Offensive Position
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back at all costs.

Needless to say, that will be easier said than done, given their current quarterback situation.

Even so, whoever they have at quarterback might have a tough time finding success if the offensive line keeps struggling.

That’s why team analyst Xavier Crocker believes it will be a crucial season for LT Dawand Jones.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, Crocker believes that the Browns need to determine whether Jones is going to be their left tackle of the future or not.

“What are we doing on this left side of the ball here? I think that is super important. Obviously, if Dawand Jones isn’t out there, we’d have to look somewhere else, but we need to know if he’s going to be our left tackle for the future. Before he got injured, you’re talking about locking down one of the best pass-rushers in the game in T.J. Watt. That’s one of those pieces you need,” Zae said.

Jones has excelled in limited snaps, and he can play on both sides of the offensive line.

Nevertheless, his injury woes are a major reason for concern, and there have also been worrisome reports about his weight.

If he can stay healthy, the Browns will have found a true gem and lockdown pass protector to build for the future.

If not, they can’t afford to keep waiting for him and just hoping that he will be healthy one day.

This season will be crucial not only for the present but also for the future, as the Browns will have two first-round picks in a stacked 2026 NFL Draft class.

If Jones and whoever’s out there at quarterback don’t pan out, they might want to use those two selections to address what may be the two most crucial positions in the sport.

NEXT:  Analyst Predicts Browns Will 'Tank' For Star College QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation