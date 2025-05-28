Analyst Questions Browns’ Future Plans For Key Offensive Position

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back at all costs.

Needless to say, that will be easier said than done, given their current quarterback situation.

Even so, whoever they have at quarterback might have a tough time finding success if the offensive line keeps struggling.

That’s why team analyst Xavier Crocker believes it will be a crucial season for LT Dawand Jones.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, Crocker believes that the Browns need to determine whether Jones is going to be their left tackle of the future or not.

“What are we doing on this left side of the ball here? I think that is super important. Obviously, if Dawand Jones isn’t out there, we’d have to look somewhere else, but we need to know if he’s going to be our left tackle for the future. Before he got injured, you’re talking about locking down one of the best pass-rushers in the game in T.J. Watt. That’s one of those pieces you need,” Zae said.

Ahead of OTAs + the Offseason ramp-up, all eyes are on Dawand Jones after his season-ending injury in 2024. "We need to know if he is going to be our Left Tackle for the future… that's one of those pieces you NEED." – @chefzae23 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/h1aBn4O32G — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 27, 2025

Jones has excelled in limited snaps, and he can play on both sides of the offensive line.

Nevertheless, his injury woes are a major reason for concern, and there have also been worrisome reports about his weight.

If he can stay healthy, the Browns will have found a true gem and lockdown pass protector to build for the future.

If not, they can’t afford to keep waiting for him and just hoping that he will be healthy one day.

This season will be crucial not only for the present but also for the future, as the Browns will have two first-round picks in a stacked 2026 NFL Draft class.

If Jones and whoever’s out there at quarterback don’t pan out, they might want to use those two selections to address what may be the two most crucial positions in the sport.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns Will 'Tank' For Star College QB