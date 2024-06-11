Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper’s Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper’s Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The prevailing story from the first day of the Browns’ mandatory minicamp was not the players present or the action on the field.

Instead, the dominant story from Tuesday’s minicamp was the player electing to skip the camp.

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper stayed away from the camp, holding out for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his five-year, $100 million deal.

Analyst John Sabol shared on Twitter the fine Cooper could be levied for his holdout, revealing the first day alone would cost the wide receiver almost $17,000.

Sabol quoted the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) as his source for the amount, noting that the Browns have the power to fine the veteran receiver for missing the mandatory camp.

The $20 million annual salary ranks third on the Browns only to quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Cooper’s holdout comes amid an offseason when top-tier wide receivers have inked massive contract extensions to remain with their team.

Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson set the bar for wide receivers as he recently signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings that includes $100 million in guaranteed earnings.

According to Spotrac, Cooper is the 12th highest-paid receiver in 2024 with his $20 million salary.

Teammate Jerry Jeudy – who Cleveland acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos – also signed a new contract extension after joining the Browns.

Jeudy agreed to a three-year, $52 million extension starting next season.

Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler who played with the then-Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Browns in 2022.

NEXT:  Former Browns LB Earns Opportunity With Future Opponent
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Linebacker Willie Harvey #56 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Earns Opportunity With Future Opponent

12 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Browns WRs Intriguing Ranking

23 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Shows Off New Look

1 day ago

WWE Logo

Johnny Gargano Chooses Side In Cleveland Browns Stadium Debate

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Brook Park City Council Jumps Into Browns Stadium Debate

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Analyst Believes Pressure To Have Strong Season Is On 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Duce Staley Has Clear Expectations For Browns RBs

1 day ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Insider Breaks Down RB Room In Nick Chubb's Absence

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer To Progress Made In Voluntary OTAs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Leads NFL In 1 Interesting Category

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) reacts to a call during the NFL football game between Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Devin Bush Gives Clear Answer About His Football Future

2 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Legend Gives His Thoughts On David Njoku

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

PFF Ranks 2 Browns OL Among NFL Top 10

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Preseason Game Times Revealed

4 days ago

footballs

Analyst Suggests Browns Looking To Add OL To Roster

4 days ago

18 September 2016: Cleveland Browns fans during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.

Browns Add OL After Waiving Jayden Peevy

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Former Browns QB Signs With New NFL Team

4 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Final Browns Draft Pick Signs Contract

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement About 1 Player

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Watch 1 OL Return For First OTA Practice

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed For Mandatory Minicamp

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Missing 3 RBs From OTA Practices

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Analyst Believes 1 WR Could Have Breakthrough In Browns New Offense

5 days ago

Browns Nation