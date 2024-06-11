Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper’s Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

The prevailing story from the first day of the Browns’ mandatory minicamp was not the players present or the action on the field.

Instead, the dominant story from Tuesday’s minicamp was the player electing to skip the camp.

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper stayed away from the camp, holding out for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his five-year, $100 million deal.

Analyst John Sabol shared on Twitter the fine Cooper could be levied for his holdout, revealing the first day alone would cost the wide receiver almost $17,000.

Amari Cooper is indeed holding out for a contract extension. He’s set to make $20M (last on a 5-year deal originally signed with Dallas). Per the CBA, #Browns can fine Cooper almost $17K for the first day of minicamp.@fox8news https://t.co/qDhYFN8xBl — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) June 11, 2024

Sabol quoted the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) as his source for the amount, noting that the Browns have the power to fine the veteran receiver for missing the mandatory camp.

The $20 million annual salary ranks third on the Browns only to quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Cooper’s holdout comes amid an offseason when top-tier wide receivers have inked massive contract extensions to remain with their team.

Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson set the bar for wide receivers as he recently signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings that includes $100 million in guaranteed earnings.

According to Spotrac, Cooper is the 12th highest-paid receiver in 2024 with his $20 million salary.

Teammate Jerry Jeudy – who Cleveland acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos – also signed a new contract extension after joining the Browns.

Jeudy agreed to a three-year, $52 million extension starting next season.

Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler who played with the then-Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Browns in 2022.

