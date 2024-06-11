Former Browns LB Earns Opportunity With Future Opponent

The United Football League (UFL) became the premier spring football league this year, joining together two different entities to give players who had yet to land on an NFL roster an opportunity to be seen during the spring.

That opportunity has given one former Browns player another chance to crack an NFL roster, according to one report.

NFL analyst Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that former Cleveland linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. will try out for the Dallas Cowboys after his season with the UFL St. Louis Battlehawks came to an end last weekend.

The #Cowboys will work out All-UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr. on Tuesday, per source. Harvey — who appeared in four games with the #Browns from 2019-21 — led the UFL in tackles and all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles.pic.twitter.com/curmLapnMx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2024

Harvey appeared in four regular-season games during his time in Cleveland from 2019 until 2021.

During the spring period, Harvey led the UFL in 78 tackles in 10 games to earn a selection on the All-UFL team.

Harvey also led the UFL in passes defended and forced fumbles during his incredible season with St. Louis.

The 5-foot-11 linebacker finished second in tackles for losses during the UFL regular season.

St. Louis finished their regular season with a 7-3 record, a finish that earned the team a spot in the UFL’s four-team playoff.

The Battlehawks lost their conference final on Saturday, dropping a 25-15 decision to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference championship game.

Harvey played in college at Iowa State, starting in 42 of the 49 games he played with the Big 12 Conference school.

During his senior season in 2018, Harvey finished second on the team in tackles, tackles for losses, and sacks to earn an honorable mention selection on the All-Big 12 Conference team.

