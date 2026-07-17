Analyst Reveals Biggest Question Facing New Browns DC

The Cleveland Browns’ defense will be going through some major changes this season. Not only have they lost a very successful coordinator, but they also traded away one of the best players in the NFL.

The Browns did put viable newcomers in place. First-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg replaced Jim Schwartz, and edge rusher Jared Verse arrived in the deal that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Analyst Mike Jones of The Athletic revealed the biggest question facing the new Browns DC, and it involves Verse making up for the loss of Garrett.

“Can Jared Verse fill Myles Garrett’s massive shoes?” Jones wrote. “Mike Rutenberg takes over for the highly successful Jim Schwartz, and the 44-year-old former Atlanta Falcons assistant draws the tall task of constructing an imposing defense without the most dominant defensive player in Browns history. Gone is Myles Garrett, and in his place is Jared Verse, a 25-year-old former Rams pass rusher who came over in that trade with Los Angeles.”

It is a big task, as Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who set the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks last year. Fortunately, Verse, who is a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl selection, is willing to accept the challenge.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse has posted impressive pass-rush metrics in his first two seasons. However, all of those pressures have resulted in just 12.0 sacks, a number that Garrett exceeded in each of the past five seasons.

Rutenberg also has a daunting spectre to deal with himself, as Schwartz had the Browns’ defense ranked in the top five in two of his seasons as coordinator, including a No. 1 ranking in 2023. They allowed the fewest yards in the NFL over those three years.

He will have plenty of other talent to work with, highlighted by Carson Schwesinger. The linebacker was the Rookie of the Year last season and is poised to take over as the face of the Browns’ defense.

Cleveland can also rely on returning defensive linemen Mason Graham and Alex Wright, and new linebacker Quincy Williams. Its veteran secondary is led by cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell and safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.

It is an impressive collection of players, and if Rutenberg can prove to be a perfect fit, the Browns’ defense should remain among the best in the NFL.

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