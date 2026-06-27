Insider Reveals Why Mike Rutenberg Might Be Perfect Fit For Browns

The Cleveland Browns experienced what may be seen as an inordinate amount of drama regarding their defensive coordinator job this offseason. Jim Schwartz was considered a strong candidate to become Cleveland’s new head coach, but after he was passed over in favor of Todd Monken, things got acrimonious from there.

After some players, and the organization, expressed a desire to have Schwartz remain on Monken’s staff, an ugly divorce followed. The Browns would not let the 60-year-old out of his contract, so he had to resign to get away from the team.

That left Monken looking for a replacement, and he eventually landed on Atlanta Falcons passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Now, as a first-time lead coordinator, Rutenberg is adjusting to losing Myles Garrett and adding Jared Verse.

Despite all of that, insider Ben Solak recently revealed that Rutenberg might be the perfect fit for the Browns because he employs a coverage strategy similar to Schwartz.

“While defenses are often built from the front back, it’s Rutenberg’s coverage background that might make him the ideal successor to Schwartz. Rutenberg spent last season with the Falcons as defensive passing game coordinator under Jeff Ulbrich (another [Robert] Saleh connection). With a great post safety in Jessie Bates III on the roster, the Falcons played a ton of single high: 61% of their snaps, to be exact. Third in the league to only the Saints … and the Browns,” Solak wrote.

In three seasons under Schwartz on Kevin Stefanski’s staff, the Browns had the best defense in the NFL based on EPA per drive and per play, according to ESPN. They also were best in success rate against both pass dropbacks and designed runs.

That was, of course, with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Garrett leading the way. It was thought that the All-Pro was staying away from voluntary workouts and did not ever meet with Monken face-to-face in part because he was sending a message about how he felt about Schwartz being passed over.

Now, Verse is bringing a fresh outlook to the defense, which also added free agent linebacker Quincy Williams this offseason. Already armed with reigning Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and 2025 top-five pick Mason Graham, there should be enough talent for Rutenberg to work with as he attempts to replicate Schwartz’s success.

With a veteran secondary currently featuring cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, and safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, Rutenberg can put his preferred schemes in place without having to make many major adjustments.

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