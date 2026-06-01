Stats Give A Glimpse Of What Jared Verse Can Bring To Browns

Most of the trade speculation surrounding Myles Garrett had the Cleveland Browns getting back only draft picks in return. Acquiring an active player as part of the package was an option, but it was unlikely that the Browns would be able to find someone having a value that would be preferable to a first-round selection.

As it turns out, the Browns not only were able to acquire such a player while trading Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, but Jared Verse will be an immediate replacement for him on the defensive line. An established star who has already made the Pro Bowl twice in his two NFL seasons, Verse is arguably worth more than almost any future pick the Browns could have hoped to obtain.

One stat shows a reason to be encouraged about the new Browns defensive end, as Verse ranks third behind only Garrett and Micah Parsons in QB pressures since entering the league, according to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi.

“Expected new Browns DE Jared Verse, who was the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 99 pressures since entering the league in 2024. Only Micah Parsons (119) and Myles Garrett (109) have more over that span, per ESPN Research. Verse turns 26 in November and is eligible for a contract extension after the 2026 season,” Oyefusi wrote.

Expected new Browns DE Jared Verse, who was the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 99 pressures since entering the league in 2024. Only Micah Parsons (119) and Myles Garrett (109) have more over that span, per ESPN Research. Verse turns 26 in November and is eligible for… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 1, 2026

Verse was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams. As a rookie, he posted 4.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, and he followed that with 7.5 sacks and 27 QB hits in his second season.

In addition to Verse, the Browns reportedly are receiving a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a second-round pick in 2028, and a third-round pick in 2029. Based on their success in the past two drafts, any additional capital they have will be put to very good use.

At 25, Verse is almost five full years younger than Garrett, which is an additional bonus. Though the veteran has not shown any sign of a decline in his play, evidenced by him breaking the NFL single-season sacks record while also establishing career highs in combined tackles and tackles for loss last season, a downturn as he gets older will become evident at some point.

Meanwhile, in Verse, the Browns have another young, cornerstone defensive player to line up alongside Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, who was last season’s defensive Rookie of the Year.

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Full Details Of Myles Garrett Trade Are Now Complete