Shedeur Sanders Shows Off His Jerseys On Social Media

Shedeur Sanders is as much about his image as he is about his play on the field. It has made him a polarizing figure, as his fans latch on to his confident persona while his detractors bemoan his lack of supporting accomplishments.

Now, in the midst of his competition with Deshaun Watson to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, Sanders is taking a somewhat different social media approach. While Watson posts videos of himself working out, Sanders put up messages that look more like a photo shoot.

Most recently, Sanders showed off his jerseys on Instagram, as part of a carousel that includes a motivational message and his signature branding.

“$²,” Sanders posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders)

It is notable that the jerseys are all adorned with his former No. 12, which he wore as a Browns rookie last season. He has since switched to the No. 2 he wore in college, which is the numeral featured in his “Legendary” logo. That means he is standing in a field of Denzel Boston jerseys, as the rookie wide receiver has taken over that number.

It is that approach that rubs some people the wrong way and may cause them to underestimate or dismiss what Sanders might actually be capable of as an NFL quarterback. His improvement has extended the Browns’ QB battle into training camp, and there is a chance that Sanders can wrest the job from Watson over the next month.

There is an argument to be made that Sanders deserves the starting job even if Watson is seen as the better player right now. The Browns could have an entire season to decide once and for all if there is any chance that he can be their quarterback of the future, which would free them up to address other needs in the 2027 NFL Draft.

But if a recent report from analyst Anthony Lima is to be believed, Cleveland’s players are convinced that Watson will be the starter. That’s even though the veteran has disappointed in that role since he joined the Browns, either because of injury or poor play when he was available.

If Sanders does surprise and become the starter, fans can expect even more social media posts like this one, heralding the achievement.

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