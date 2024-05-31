Analyst Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Status For Second OTA Session

During the team’s second OTA session that the media could attend, reporters noted several high-profile players who were not in attendance or not participating in the activities.

Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith were among the high-profile athletes who did not take part in the voluntary offseason program.

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson – who attended the session – had his status for workout revealed by analyst Fred Greetham.

Greetham shared a video of all four quarterbacks working out during the session, noting that Thompson-Robinson was not actively throwing as he recovers from a hip injury last season.

#Browns Deshaun Watson talks with Ken Dorsey while Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley handle 7 on 7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is on the field but not practicing. pic.twitter.com/dtR6GZjKev — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 30, 2024

Before the Browns’ rookie camp, Thompson-Robinson had told The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot he was awaiting the results of an MRI that week to see if he could resume normal practice.

Thompson-Robinson was not a participant in the camp, sparking rumors that the quarterback’s injury was more severe than originally thought.

The quarterback participated in the first OTA session in a limited fashion, according to a Twitter post by Cleveland television reporter Leah Doherty.

Just saw a couple throws during individual drills from #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he's still limited while recovering from a hip injury pic.twitter.com/1PF8QY7eMI — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 22, 2024

During the offseason, the Browns signed former New Orleans and Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston to a one-year contract to serve as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland also brought in former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley as a fourth quarterback, and he and Thompson-Robinson are thought to be competing for the second backup role for the Browns this year.

The Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson last year in the fifth round, and Cleveland is expected to keep the second-year athlete in some capacity this season.

