Pat McAfee Makes Bold Statement About Mike Vrabel

Fans of The Pat McAfee show know that the boisterous broadcaster is not afraid to make bold statements.

When the host discussed the Browns after Thursday’s OTA practice, McAfee pointed to Cleveland’s offseason addition of Mike Vrabel as a remarkable move by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

McAfee shared on Twitter his hot take on Vrabel, upping the win total on the team with the Browns’ decision to hire an individual the host called a “weapon” several times throughout the segment.

“I would actually put this as something that would height(en) two more winning games just hanging around,” McAfee said of his thoughts about Vrabel’s value for Cleveland.

McAfee called hiring Vrabel a “genius” move for Cleveland as he watched a video of the former head coach running around the field during the practice.

The host also explained Vrabel’s connection to Ohio in the segment, noting how the Browns consultant was returning to his home state in a “perfect” move for both parties.

McAfee also speculated about what Vrabel’s role would be going forward, wondering if the former head coach would be on the sidelines for game days.

“They better intro him,” McAfee said, adding that the move would excite the fanbase.

Vrabel played for Ohio State during the 1990s before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997.

He played the majority of his professional career with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls with the team.

Vrabel spent the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances and one AFC Championship game during his time there.

