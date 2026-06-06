Insider Puts Andrew Berry’s Future With Browns In A New Light

Andrew Berry has had a bit of a tumultuous tenure as the general manager for the Cleveland Browns. Many were calling for him to be fired in the early 2020s, but during his entire tenure, he has been hampered by the massive failure of the Deshaun Watson trade. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel with Watson’s contract and Berry has had some draft capital and financial flexibility to work with, he is showing what he is capable of and has won over a lot of fans over the past couple of years.

He recently made what looks to be another impressive move with the Myles Garrett trade, which could have gone horribly wrong given the fact that Garrett is fresh off a 23-sack season. Bringing in Jared Verse and three good draft picks in return is quite a solid haul, and one insider believes that Berry absolutely has a long-term future in Cleveland at this point.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson talked about Berry’s history and said he doesn’t see him as a short-timer. A few years ago he may have seemed to be headed down the road of an early exit, but things have changed and that is no longer the sentiment.

“I would say that there’s absolutely zero evidence that Andrew Berry is a short-timer here. There is a mountain of evidence that Andrew Berry is a long-timer here. I find it hard to believe that Todd Monken is going to be a short-timer here…there is a lot working against him,” said Jackson.

"I would say that there's absolutely zero evidence that Andrew Berry is a short-timer here. There is a mountain of evidence that Andrew Berry is a long-timer here. I find it hard to believe that Todd Monken is going to be a short-timer here…there is a lot working against him."… https://t.co/ZxMDi6SvZq pic.twitter.com/z459Bcweqb — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 5, 2026

There have been plenty of theories about why the Browns ultimately decided to move Garrett, but it’s easy to see why. This team is improving, but the Browns likely aren’t winning a Super Bowl this year or next year, and with Garrett moving into his 30s, it was one of Berry’s last opportunities to cash out on his biggest asset and further build the foundation for the future.

Verse is just 25 and has shown legitimate signs of dominance over his first two years in the league. Having a second first-round pick in what projects to be a loaded 2027 draft class is also a great asset, not to mention the second and third-round pick that came along with the package.

We’re finally starting to see the team take shape in Berry’s image, and there is a lot to like if he can finally figure things out at quarterback. The likely plan all along was to find the next franchise QB in the 2027 draft unless Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders can have an outstanding ’25 season, and when that happens, it could be one of the finishing touches on a potentially outstanding young roster.

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Browns May Have To Make A Sneaky Move With Jared Verse On Roster