Analyst Reveals Positive Observations Of Browns’ Training Camp So Far

We’re one step closer to the regular season with training camp starting for everyone around the league. This is the time of the year when players put in extra work to try to earn their spot on the roster. It’s early in camp, but there’s still plenty of news coming from the Browns’ camp.

Recently, analyst Lance Reisland broke down what he’s seeing from the Browns so far during training camp.

“This is old school stuff. There’s an old school vibe to how this goes. They do a ton of 11-on-11 stuff. They’re working on people. There’s always people standing there. They’re grinding. When you think practice is over, they’re into another session. They’re going to work hard. They’re gonna be physical in their individual and group drills. This is much more contact-based, old-school vibe to it. There’s a lot of grit. I can’t wait until pads get on because that’s when you can truly evaluate the offensive and defensive lines. First couple of days have been rewarding if you’re an old-school guy. It should help with the slow starts,” Reisland said.

"This is old school stuff. There's an old school vibe…they do a ton of 11-on-11. They're grinding…this is a much more contact-based, old school vibe to it. There's a lot of grit. I can't wait til pads get on because that's when you can truly evaluate. It should help with the… pic.twitter.com/G37PMo9mg7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 31, 2026

New head coach Todd Monken is setting a tone early in camp. There has been an old-school type of vibe in practice, and that’s likely because of Monken. The 60-year-old rookie coach is bringing an old-school physical style to practice that maybe some of these younger players aren’t used to.

This can be a morale reset for the Browns after a few rough seasons under Kevin Stefanski over the last couple of years. Monken wants to set the tone early that this is how he runs his team and get everyone on board during training camp. This is a young team that Monken can hopefully still mold and develop these players the way he wants to.

As a Browns fan, this is refreshing to see. Everyone is working hard and grinding on each play, which is sometimes difficult to get out of players during training camp.

If this is any indication, Monken might be able to quickly turn around this Browns roster. This team doesn’t have the best roster on paper, so they’ll need to outwork teams at times to win some of these games.

The vibes in Cleveland needed a reset, and it appears Monken is doing just that right now.

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