Top NFL Defenders Had High Praise For Jared Verse

The biggest compliment an NFL player can get is respect from his peers. That is particularly true when it comes from a veteran to a younger player who plays the same position.

Those older vets know what it takes to succeed in the league, and they are willing to acknowledge who the next emerging star might be. That was recently the case for Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse.

The 25-year-old spent time at the annual Sack Summit with top NFL defenders Von Miller, Maxx Crosby and Cam Jordan, and the veteran defensive linemen had high praise for Verse, saying he could record as many as 20 sacks in a season if he puts it all together.

“We watched a bunch of different tapes and plays and when my tape came up, Von and Maxx and Cam Jordan, they were quick to say, ‘You have the best power in the league. You can walk anybody back. Once you move off that, you’ll be unstoppable. You’ll go from 7, 8, 9 sacks to 20 … going into those higher numbers,’” Verse said.

Verse’s sack numbers with the Los Angeles Rams may not, at first glance, live up to his status as a Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl selection. But with just 12.0 sacks in 34 NFL games, with 7.5 last season, he still has some of the best pass-rush metrics in history for a player in his first two years.

Now, he will be counted on to take his game to the next level as the replacement for single-season record-holder Myles Garrett on the Browns’ defensive line. Verse almost certainly will need to eclipse double digits in 2026 if Cleveland is to remain one of the league’s best defenses.

Interestingly, Verse’s skill set is a combination of Miller, Crosby and Jordan. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he has relied on his strength to get to the quarterback so far, but he also possesses bits of the athleticism of Miller, the motor of Crosby, and the leadership of Jordan, which can make him one of the top linemen in the game and a nightmare mismatch for opponents.

After taking part in just one impressive minicamp following his trade in June, Verse has picked up right where he left off at training camp. He said his role is to set a new standard for the Browns defense, and the stats and other accolades will follow.

Someday soon, Verse may be the heralded veteran talking about the next up-and-coming NFL star on the defensive line.

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