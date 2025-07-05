Analyst Reveals What Browns’ Goal Should Be This Season

The Cleveland Browns have undergone a dramatic philosophical shift after years of aggressive moves failed to deliver satisfactory results.

The organization previously went all-in, constructing a roster built to compete if quarterback Deshaun Watson had met expectations.

After those plans fell short, the Browns took a more measured approach this offseason.

While they haven’t clearly defined their goals for 2025, one analyst believes he has identified their underlying strategy.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently revealed what Cleveland’s main objective should be in the 2025 NFL season.

“The goal for the upcoming campaign should be to identify pieces of the future while also acquiring assets at the [trade] deadline. Meanwhile, [Maliek] Collins, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end David Njoku and others could be used as trade pieces depending on a variety of factors,” Edwards wrote.

For years, Cleveland leaned heavily on veterans, often burying young talent behind established names.

The recent release of pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo signals a new chapter in Cleveland, underscoring this strategic shift toward youth development.

Edwards views the 2025 season as a proving ground to identify long-term pieces while moving on from players who don’t fit the new vision.

He offered some brutal honesty about Cleveland’s current status, as the Browns aren’t a Super Bowl contender right now.

However, if they can use this season to position themselves strategically, especially with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, it could trigger a meaningful rebuild.

Rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders may get plenty of early reps, even if they don’t start immediately.

