Analyst Reveals Worst-Case Scenario For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is drawing opinions from every direction, and Dustin Fox of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show just laid out a concerning scenario for the Browns in 2026. It is not the Browns being bad. It is the Browns being just good enough with the wrong quarterback that nothing gets resolved and the whole situation drags into another year of uncertainty.

“You don’t want Deshaun Watson to play and for the team to be mediocre because that would be terrible. Your mediocre means you don’t have a quarterback, and you still don’t know about Shedeur because he didn’t get a chance to play. If the team’s going to be mid to below-mid, play Shedeur. Find out what we got in him. If you stink, we just move on from everybody. I just don’t see Deshaun having some miraculous turnaround,” Fox said.

The worst thing that can happen to the #Browns is Deshaun Watson playing and being mediocre 👀🏈 .@DustinFox37 says if a turnaround was coming, the information coming out right now would look a lot different 😳https://t.co/fA009LCW9U pic.twitter.com/hp8bJbpYJ2 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 10, 2026

The worst possible outcome for this franchise in 2026 is Watson playing well enough to keep his job, the team winning seven or eight games, and the season ending with Cleveland no closer to knowing whether Sanders is their long-term answer. That outcome would cost the Browns a full year of Sanders development, leave them without meaningful draft positioning, and deliver absolutely nothing in terms of genuine organizational progress.

Watson has not been healthy or productive in Cleveland since the early stages of the 2023 season. Two torn Achilles tendons have raised legitimate questions about whether his explosiveness and mobility can ever return to the level that made him one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the league during his Houston years. Watson told reporters on Wednesday that he feels 100 percent healthy for the first time since that 2023 shoulder injury. But feeling healthy and performing at the level this roster needs from its starting quarterback are two very different things, and nothing in Watson’s recent history suggests a return to Pro Bowl form is a realistic expectation.

Todd Monken is still undecided and day three of minicamp arrives Thursday. The coaching staff will ultimately make this call based on what they see on the field. But the argument Fox is making is one that the front office cannot afford to ignore as the summer progresses.

Playing Sanders is the only logical path forward.

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What Deshaun Watson Said About His Browns Future Raises Very Interesting Questions