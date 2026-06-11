What Deshaun Watson Said About His Browns Future Raises Very Interesting Questions

The Cleveland Browns are entering yet another NBA season where they’re trying to figure out their quarterback situation. The 2026 campaign is still a few months out, but there aren’t any clear signs about who they’re going to go with or even who the clubhouse leader is at this point.

It does feel like it’s a two-man race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but it remains to be seen which player will emerge as the starter in Week 1. Watson is near the tail end of his massive, fully-guaranteed contract, one that is now viewed as one of the most frustrating in league history. He hasn’t come close to providing that level of production to the organization, so there’s hope that they can get some of that value back in 2026.

While the team’s decisions are unknown, Watson seems pretty certain that he has more time left with this organization.

As ESPN Cleveland noted on X, Watson has indicated that he’s going to suit up for the Browns again, citing “internal conversations” as the rationale.

“Deshaun Watson said he has always believed he would play for the Browns again. Asked why? “Internal conversations,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

Deshaun Watson said he has always believed he would play for the Browns again. Asked why? "Internal conversations" pic.twitter.com/4fy04Cpgi3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 10, 2026

Those conversations have been behind closed doors for a reason, as new head coach Todd Monken doesn’t want to make any rash decisions with this new roster. Watson also hasn’t played a full season since he left the Houston Texans, so there are a lot of factors at play when the team makes its decision at QB.

The former MVP-caliber quarterback has had his moments throughout his career, but he has a lot to prove if he wants to be the Browns’ starter in 2026, let alone in years beyond that. The two parties aren’t necessarily tied to each other in 2027 and beyond, leaving this team with a lot of question marks down the road.

If Watson plays as well as people hoped for when he got to town, he could extend his time in Cleveland. If there are any missteps, the Browns could very easily pivot to Sanders or another rookie in what’s slated to be a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class.

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