Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Rookie Is ‘Going To Be A Problem’

Analyst Says Browns Rookie Is ‘Going To Be A Problem’

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Says Browns Rookie Is ‘Going To Be A Problem’
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty about their offense heading into the season.

One bright spot has emerged during training camp as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. continues to impress coaches and teammates alike.

The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has turned early whispers of potential into concrete expectations through his performance at practice.

“Harold Fannin Jr. is going to be a problem for teams. This rookie, I’ve been touting him since the Browns drafted him … I think this guy’s going to be an absolute star,” analyst Andy McNamara said.

McNamara said Cleveland has been using Fannin in gadget plays during joint practices. It highlights the versatility that made him an attractive prospect.

Fannin was among college football’s best receiving tight ends last season while staying committed to Bowling Green despite transfer opportunities.

He had 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final year, a record-setting performance for an FBS tight end.

His route running and skill at finding openings in zone coverage have carried over to the NFL. The Browns coaching staff has praised Fannin for his reliable hands and body control when tracking passes through traffic.

He ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and received positive reviews during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system frequently utilizes tight ends in multiple roles, and Fannin’s skill set appears well-suited for that approach.

His early performance suggests he could contribute immediately rather than spending his rookie season developing in a lesser role.

NEXT:  Concerning Problem For Browns Emerged In Practice With Eagles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation