Analyst Says Browns Rookie Is ‘Going To Be A Problem’

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty about their offense heading into the season.

One bright spot has emerged during training camp as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. continues to impress coaches and teammates alike.

The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has turned early whispers of potential into concrete expectations through his performance at practice.

“Harold Fannin Jr. is going to be a problem for teams. This rookie, I’ve been touting him since the Browns drafted him … I think this guy’s going to be an absolute star,” analyst Andy McNamara said.

McNamara said Cleveland has been using Fannin in gadget plays during joint practices. It highlights the versatility that made him an attractive prospect.

Fannin was among college football’s best receiving tight ends last season while staying committed to Bowling Green despite transfer opportunities.

He had 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final year, a record-setting performance for an FBS tight end.

His route running and skill at finding openings in zone coverage have carried over to the NFL. The Browns coaching staff has praised Fannin for his reliable hands and body control when tracking passes through traffic.

He ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and received positive reviews during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system frequently utilizes tight ends in multiple roles, and Fannin’s skill set appears well-suited for that approach.

His early performance suggests he could contribute immediately rather than spending his rookie season developing in a lesser role.

