Analyst Says Browns Should Make One More Defensive Move

It’s been a wild NFL offseason already, so it’s hard to believe that there are still some free agents left out there, ready for a new home in the league. But, sure enough, a few big names are still floating out there, and the Cleveland Browns could be smart to start looking at them.

Writing for Fox Sports, Ben Arthur suggested that Cleveland take a run at defensive end Joey Bosa, who last played for the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns have the best defender in the league, but Bosa could improve the defense even more.

“While Myles Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record last season (23.0), the Browns didn’t have another edge rusher who reached six. So there’s an opportunity to add more playmaking on what’s already a strong defense. The 30-year-old Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers, had five sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles with the Buffalo Bills in 2025,” Arthur wrote.

There hasn’t been a lot of noise about the Browns pursuing Bosa, but if the price is right, they should certainly consider it. If they could get him for a contract that doesn’t pay too much and gives them some wiggle room in case things don’t work out, the Browns could bring a lot of support to the defense.

Of course, Cleveland isn’t thinking about defense that much these days. That is the one part of the team they are confident in and have instead focused their efforts on offense. Some people would be upset to see the Browns go after Bosa if it costs them too much, especially since they should keep trying to bolster the offense.

Although he has still performed very well, there is no doubt that a decade of wear and tear could sneak up on him. For a team that has plenty of problems with injuries, that is something to consider.

Right now, it doesn’t feel very likely that the Browns will go after Bosa, but if the offseason continues and a contract doesn’t come his way, more buzz about this potential deal could come.

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