Insider Makes Bold Projection About KC Concepcion

It was no surprise when the Cleveland Browns took Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in last month’s draft. All signs pointed toward GM Andrew Berry selecting a left tackle and a receiver with the team’s two first-round picks, and that’s exactly what he did with the dynamic former Aggie.

Concepcion brings an intriguing skill set to Cleveland that should enable him to make an immediate impact in Todd Monken’s new offense. After seeing what Monken was able to do with Zay Flowers over the past couple of years with the Baltimore Ravens, there is hope that Concepcion can put up similar production to help out a wide receiver room that was sorely lacking in talent before he was selected in the draft.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com and the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast is a big believer in Concepcion and recently suggested he could be the No. 2 receiving option on the entire team. It would be a tall task for a rookie, but there is no reason to believe that Concepcion couldn’t handle that kind of responsibility right out of the gate.

“Labbe floated the idea that Concepcion could end up as the second-most targeted pass-catcher on the entire team, ahead of veterans, ahead of other receivers, ahead of expectations. That’s a bold projection for a rookie. But it fits the profile. In a new offense under Monken that figures to spread the ball around and put receivers in space, a physical, explosive wideout taken in the first round has every reason to see immediate volume,” Orange and Brown Talk Podcast wrote.

Jerry Jeudy regressed last season after a standout 2024 campaign, and when Labbe mentioned Concepcion as being the No. 2 option, it’s entirely possible he could be implying that Harold Fannin will be the main target and that Jeudy will eventually settle in as No. 3 in the pecking order, which would be an interesting development.

That may not happen right away, but if Deshaun Watson, who is likely to win the starting QB gig, develops early chemistry with Concepcion then he could absolutely transform this offense and be a go-to guy from Week 1. He accounted for 31 touchdowns in his three years in college and is the kind of dynamic talent this team hasn’t had since possibly Josh Gordon. He has to be a factor right away for this offense to go up a level.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Just Said Something Very Encouraging About Shedeur Sanders