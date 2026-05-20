Todd Monken Just Said Something Very Encouraging About Shedeur Sanders

In the middle of a day where interceptions frustrated him and Watson outperformed his competition statistically, Todd Monken took a moment to deliver some genuinely encouraging news about Shedeur Sanders that Browns fans needed to hear.

Mary Kay Cabot shared the clip after practice, and Monken’s words about his second-year quarterback were significant.

Monken said that Sanders has “come miles” from where he started in the offseason program.

“His progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of the concepts, I think he’s really really come a long way,” Monken said.

#Browns Todd Monken on how Shedeur Sanders has “come miles” from where he started in the offseason program: pic.twitter.com/lw9gPz1EgO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 20, 2026

That is the kind of progress update that matters far more than one bad day at OTAs. Monken is not evaluating Sanders based on a single Wednesday afternoon in May. He wants to see progress and development across the entire offseason program, and the picture he is painting is one of a player who has made dramatic improvement from where he was when the offseason workouts began.

Sanders threw an interception in a 7-on-7 drill, which contributed to Monken’s post-practice comments about the embarrassing nature of the session. But a head coach who calls out his quarterback’s interception and describes that same quarterback as having come miles in his development is not a coach who is losing confidence in that player. He is a coach who holds a high standard.

Monken has been consistent and honest in everything he has said this offseason. He is not a coach who inflates his assessments to make people feel good.

Browns fans should feel good about that update. The work is being done. The progress is real. And the best version of Shedeur Sanders is still being developed right now in Berea.

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Denzel Boston Turns Heads With Big Play At Browns OTAs