Denzel Boston Turns Heads With Big Play At Browns OTAs

The highlight of Wednesday’s OTA session had nothing to do with the interceptions that frustrated Todd Monken. It had everything to do with a big-bodied second-round receiver and a quarterback finding each other on a long touchdown throw.

Denzel Boston turned heads during practice when he hauled in a long touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.

“Denzel making plays,” Cleveland Browns posted.

That is exactly what the Browns drafted Boston to do. At 6’4 and 212 pounds with strong hands and the ability to win at the catch point against physical coverage, Boston is the kind of receiver who changes the math on deep throws for whoever is at quarterback. You cannot play him the same way you play a smaller, quicker slot receiver. You have to account for his size and his ability to go up and get the ball at its highest point, and when a quarterback puts it in the right window, plays like Wednesday’s touchdown happen.

Boston said after being drafted that sitting through the first round was stressful and upsetting and that it gave him a chip on his shoulder. He said whatever team drafted him was getting someone coming with more energy. Wednesday’s touchdown catch in OTAs is the first public glimpse of what that energy looks like when he is actually in a Browns uniform making plays.

The offense is still finding its footing under a new scheme with a new head coach, and Monken made it clear the interceptions were not acceptable. But in the middle of a frustrating day, Boston and Watson connected on the kind of play that reminds everyone why this receiving corps has so many people excited about what this offense could become in 2026.

Boston is making plays. Browns fans should get used to seeing that.

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Todd Monken Loves What He's Seeing From Deshaun Watson