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One Browns QB Had Big Change In Reps On Day 3 Of Training Camp

Jimmy Swartz
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One Browns QB Had Big Change In Reps On Day 3 Of Training Camp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Day three of Cleveland Browns training camp brought a notable shift in how Todd Monken is distributing snaps between his top two quarterbacks. After Shedeur Sanders handled all the first-team reps during Wednesday’s session, the workload flipped back to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, giving him another extended look with the top unit as this ongoing competition continues to evolve day by day.

ESPN Cleveland’s daily tracker captured the full breakdown of how each quarterback performed across the day’s team drills.

“Day three of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here’s how all the quarterbacks performed in team drills, 7 on 7 and 11 on 11. Deshaun Watson took all the first team reps,” the ESPN Cleveland tracker read.

Sanders once again turned in the most efficient statistical outing of the day, completing 21-26 passes without a turnover, continuing a pattern of mistake-free performances that has defined his camp so far. Watson finished 18-27 with one interception while working against the tougher first-team defensive looks, a modest step forward from his rocky opening day but still a stat line that included a turnover for the second time in three practices. Dillon Gabriel added a productive day of his own, throwing a touchdown to go along with an interception, while Taylen Green stayed clean at 4-5.

Watson’s continued turnover issues remain the storyline to track as this competition unfolds. Through three practices, he has now thrown interceptions in two of them, a trend that will need to reverse if he hopes to hold off Sanders. Sanders, meanwhile, has yet to turn the ball over once through the same stretch.

With the preseason still on the horizon and Andrew Berry stressing that the Browns intend to play whichever quarterback proves most productive on the field, these daily reps continue to matter significantly. Three practices in, the numbers still favor Sanders, but Watson’s shifting workload suggests this competition remains far from settled heading into the next stretch of camp.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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