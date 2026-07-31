Shedeur Sanders’ Connection With Denzel Boston Highlights Play Of The Day

In an ideal world, Shedeur Sanders will be completing passes to KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston into the next decade. The Cleveland Browns would be ecstatic if that turned out to be the case.

For now, they will take what they can get. If the Browns can see flashes of that potential for their passing game, it will give them something to build on this season.

In the third practice of training camp, Sanders’ connection with Boston was the highlight play of the day, showing perfect timing between quarterback and receiver.

“2 to 12,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

With Sanders in the shotgun, he launched a well-thrown out route that traveled about 20 yards in the air and connected with Boston in stride. Being covered by cornerback Tre Avery, Boston was able to turn upfield and add some yards after the catch.

The play showed all of the qualities that made Boston one of the biggest bargains in the 2025 NFL Draft as a second-round pick at No. 39 overall. His smooth route running at every level of the field, combined with his impeccable hands and large catch radius, will make the 6-foot-4, 215-pound rookie a threat, particularly on third down and in the red zone.

Combined with first-round pick KC Concepcion, Boston can help the Browns’ passing game take a big step forward after their wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches last season. With Jerry Jeudy looking to improve after a down year, and second-year pro Isaiah Bond emerging as a viable deep threat, the Browns’ wide receiver room is much more formidable than it has been.

That can only help whoever the Browns’ starting quarterback turns out to be, as Sanders and Deshaun Watson continue their battle for the job. Concepcion also made a highlight-level grab on a pass from Sanders at practice on Friday.

Plays like that could give Sanders a leg up in the competition, especially if there is more where that came from in the coming weeks.

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