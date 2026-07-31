Todd Monken Reveals Why He’s Not Happy With Browns’ Offense Right Now

The Cleveland Browns are bound to go through some growing pains as they adapt to Todd Monken’s difficult offensive system. With a rebuilt offensive line and uncertainty at quarterback, they must make the most of their time at training camp to get rid of avoidable mistakes.

Monken made a noticeable impact during minicamps and OTAs by creating a culture of accountability that may have been lacking in the past. He would take players out of drills if they fell short of his demanding standard, and early in camp, they are being tested again.

Following a Day 3 practice session, Monken revealed why he’s not happy with the Browns’ offense right now, saying there are too many penalties for his liking.

“We had nine penalties on offense, and they were all pre-snap. It means we’re not there yet,” Monken said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on the offensive penalties yesterday. He says there were nine: pic.twitter.com/J4FYmdgvEa — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) July 31, 2026

The issue was attributed to the way Monken wants his offense to use its pre-snap cadence. Keeping the opposing defense off balance with a varied snap count is a key part of his strategy, and it requires everyone to be on the same page at all times.

“You can’t say you’re elite on offense unless you’re elite at cadence. You can’t go on the same snap count. You do a disservice to your O-line. So we’re gonna keep doing it until we get it right,” Monken said.

That would be difficult enough with a unit that was familiar with each other over multiple seasons. Now, still trying to figure out a starting offensive line from a large group of contenders, and splitting practice reps between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as they compete to be QB1, it makes it even harder.

Fortunately, the Browns have time to work out these issues before lining up against another team. They play their first preseason game on Aug. 15 at the Chicago Bears, before a joint practice leading into the second contest against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22.

Ideally, everything will be settled before the final preseason game on Aug. 27 against the New England Patriots. Then, the Browns can iron out any remaining problems before opening the regular season on Sept. 13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns will already face significant challenges on offense, so they simply can’t afford to give up wasted yardage via penalties on top of that.

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