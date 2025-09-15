Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 15, 2025
Analyst Sees Major Changes Coming For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have now dropped eight games in a row, dating back to last season.

More worryingly, they’ve failed to score even 20 points per game during that losing streak.

This team is on the heels of a three-win season, and while there have been some signs of improvement, they’re still 0-2.

That’s why Ken Carman doesn’t see a way that they can keep this regime going for much longer.

Talking to Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he said that the Browns will likely be looking for a new general manager and head coach next season.

“We all know where this is going. They’re not gonna let them go during the year, but at the end of the year you’ll be looking at a new head coach and new GM,” Carman said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that.

Andrew Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft has left plenty to be desired.

This rookie class might be the exception to that rule, but the jury is still out on them.

He hasn’t landed any big-time free agents, and he’s failed to rebuild their aging offensive line.

As for Kevin Stefanski, things get a little more complicated there.

He’s already shown that he’s a very good head coach, and he can’t be blamed for the team’s suboptimal quarterback situation.

Still, at the end of the day, the losses are going on his record, and he gets paid to win football games.

Stefanski would likely land a new job as an offensive coordinator – or even as a head coach – somewhere else.

Berry, on the other hand, might not get another shot at general manager for a very long time, if ever.

