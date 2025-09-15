Browns Made Franchise History After Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough and unusual situation right now.

They’ve looked solid on defense, even though Sunday’s final score may suggest otherwise.

However, they haven’t been able to make the most of their scoring opportunities.

As pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, they have now made infamous history after two weeks.

“From ESPN Research: This is the first time in Browns franchise history that they have started 0-2 despite outgaining their first two opponents,” Oyefusi posted on X.

The Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and it’s clearly going to waste because of their offensive miscues.

They have turned the ball over four times in two games, with Joe Flacco accounting for each and every single one of those turnovers.

Granted, there were some unlucky bounces in Week 1, so numbers don’t tell the whole picture.

Even so, something’s got to change.

They will most likely commit to the running game a little more once Quinshon Judkins is up to full speed, and the fact that he led the team in carries despite having little to no practice time and being on a pitch count was encouraging, even if he wasn’t that efficient.

They might also consider a change at quarterback, although, all things considered, it might not do much.

Flacco can only do so much if they don’t allow him to play his game, and more than that, wide receivers need to finish plays.

Drops continue to be an issue for this team, and there’s only so much any quarterback can do when his pass-catchers can’t hold onto the ball.

There are no morale victories, and 0-2 is 0-2, but this team has been better than the numbers might tell.

